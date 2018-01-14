Silwan resident charged for City of David attack

The Jerusalem District Prosecutor submitted an indictment to the district court against 19-year-old Ahmed Faroukh of Silwan on charges of aggravated assault for racial motives.

Faroukh and a friend allegedly attacked two haredi Jews on Shabbat two weeks ago in the City of David when they went to immerse in the Shiloah pool.

The indictment states that the two were forced to praise Hamas, criticize the prime minister, police and the state of Israel, to kiss the hands of the attackers and repeat in Arabic words from the Islamic declaration of faith.