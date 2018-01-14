Growing pressure on PM: Normalize Havat Gilad

Government ministers arriving at Havat Gilad to offer condolences to the family of Rabbi Raziel Shevach HyD(May G-d avenge his blood), demanded that prime minister Netanyahu normalize the community and recognize it as an official town.

Havat Gilad was built on private Jewish land in 2002. Shomron regional council head Yossi Dagan said that the dream of Raziel Shevach was that Havat Gilad would be normalized and added "there is no reason to leave a community situated on private Jewish land unauthorized for 15 years."