08:55 Reported News Briefs Tevet 27, 5778 , 14/01/18 Tevet 27, 5778 , 14/01/18 Erdan: We won't allow Hamas to gain strength Public Security and Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan referred in an Army Radio interview to the Gaza attack. Erdan said that Israel "on the one hand doesn't want to escalate the situation in the Gaza strip. On the other hand, we have a definitive policy- we will not allow the strengthening of Hamas and on this point the IDF will continue to act forcefully.