19:40 Reported News Briefs Tevet 26, 5778 , 13/01/18 Tevet 26, 5778 , 13/01/18 Labor party head: We're trying to bring down the government Labor leader Avi Gabbay says PM Netanyahu has been in power for too long, openly admits to working to bring down the current coalition. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs