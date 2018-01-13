Howard Stern blasts Lorde for canceling Israel show

Popular U.S. shock-jock Howard Stern took a shot at New Zealand pop star Lorde this week, after she canceled an upcoming show in Israel amid pressure by supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement (BDS).

Stern, an ardent supporter of Israel and constant critic of musicians who refuse to take the stage there, blasted Lorde on his Sirius XM radio show, saying the singer likely has a problem with Jewish people.

