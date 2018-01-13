Indian CoS: We'll likely revive missile deal with Israel

The Indian army and the government are discussing ways to revive a $500 million order to buy Spike anti-tank guided missiles from Israel's state-owned defense contractor Rafael, the country’s military chief Bipin Rawat confirmed on Friday, according to AFP.

Reports on Wednesday indicated India has changed its mind regarding the purchase of the Spike missiles from Israel and would purchase them through the so-called government to government route.

