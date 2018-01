The "Red Alert" incoming rocket siren which was heard in southern Israel on Friday night was a false alarm, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The siren was heard just before 10:00 p.m. (Israel time) in the Eshkol Regional Council.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)