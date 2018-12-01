UNRWA: Cutting aid would be 'catastrophic'

UNRWA, the UN agency that provides aid to “Palestinian refugees”, warned on Friday that losing significant funding from its largest donor, the United States, could be “catastrophic” for Palestinian Arabs.

President Donald Trump hinted last week the United States may withhold future aid payments to UNRWA over what he called the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) unwillingness to talk peace with Israel.

