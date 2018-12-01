'The mission is clear - find the terrorists'

Security forces continue to operate in Samaria as they search for the terrorists who carried out this week’s attack near Havat Gilad in which Rabbi Raziel Shevach was murdered.

IDF forces are stationed at entrances and exits to the city of Shechem (Nablus), as well as in intersections and central locations in Judea and Samaria.

