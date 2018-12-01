MK Mickey Levy on budget approval: Lots of promises but in reality - peanuts

Former Deputy Finance Minister MK Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) responded on Friday to the approval of the state budget for 2019 by the government.

"Lots of promises, but in reality - peanuts. Government ministers are proud of their imaginary budgetary achievements. The Finance Ministry is going to make significant across the board cuts in the budget base despite the surplus that it had and was distributed for the purpose of coalition funds," Levy said.

"The meaning of all this is clear: Each one of us will receive from the government less health, less education for our children and less welfare, the government of empty promises," he added.

