12:47 Reported News Briefs Tevet 25, 5778 , 12/01/18 Tevet 25, 5778 , 12/01/18 Report: Trump to tap pro-Israel Rumsfeld adviser to State Dep. Read more Trump to pick David Schenker, former Rumsfeld adviser and director of pro-Israel think tank to serve as top US diplomat to the Middle East.