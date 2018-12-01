06:43
Egypt to investigate report saying it backed Trump on Jerusalem

Egypt's chief prosecutor ordered an "urgent" investigation into a recent New York Times report about recordings purportedly of an intelligence officer instructing TV talk show hosts and a famous actress to downplay U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

The report, which was published last week, claimed Egyptian intelligence officer Captain Ashraf al-Kholi told media outlets to support Trump's recognition of Jerusalem.

