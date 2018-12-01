PA preparing for diplomatic confrontation with Israel

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, official spokesman of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, on Thursday stressed the PA’s steadfastness and adherence to its national basic principles, headed by eastern Al-Quds (the Arabic name for Jerusalem –ed.), which he called "the capital of the state of Palestine."

"The city of Al-Quds is full of history, tradition and religion, and it will be the answer to any challenge, and it is a crossroads in order to deal with the occupation, which is determined to continue the settlement and attacks in light of the American position which is biased against our people and its legitimate national rights," Abu Rudeineh charged, as quoted by the PA news agency Wafa.