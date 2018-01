23:42 Reported News Briefs Tevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18 Tevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18 Basketball: Maccabi Tel Aviv defeats Bamberg The Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team on Thursday evening defeated German’s Bamberg by a score of 90-88. The game was part of the 17th round of the Euroleague. ► ◄ Last Briefs