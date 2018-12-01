A 25-year-old man was lightly injured from rocks thrown by Arabs in the Muslim Quarter near the Lions' Gate in Jerusalem on Thursday evening.
Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to hospital. Security forces are searching for suspects.
News BriefsTevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18
25-year-old injured in rock attack in Jerusalem
