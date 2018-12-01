Shekel, Euro up - US dollar, pound down

The official value of the shekel rose an average of .161 percent on Thursday against most of the featured currencies on the Bank of Israel's foreign-exchange list.

The United States dollar was fixed at NIS 3.423, down .175 percent, while the Euro slipped .034 percent to 4.1125 shekels and the pound sterling was set at 4.618 shekels, down .442 percent. The only currency to rise was the Australian dollar, up .078 percent to NIS 2.6918, while its Canadian counterpart slumped 1.031 percent to 2.7259 against the backdrop of fears over the North American Free Trade Agreement.