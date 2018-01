22:03 Reported News Briefs Tevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18 Tevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18 'I refuse to use government bodyguards' Read more Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel demands that the guard who recorded Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's son be prosecuted, and refuses bodyguard protection until charges are filed against the Netanyahu bodyguard. ► ◄ Last Briefs