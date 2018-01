21:52 Reported News Briefs Tevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18 Tevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18 US sets up anti-Hezbollah task force Read more United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions is setting up a unit to investigative Hezbollah in the wake of a report that the Obama administration shielded the terror group from prosecution. ► ◄ Last Briefs