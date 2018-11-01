Environmental Protection Ministry budget up 10%

The Ministry of Environmental Protection reports that budgetary agreements for 2019 have been reached with the Ministry of Finance, which will enable the Ministry to implement three significant new national plans to reduce pollution and environmental risks with a total new budget of more than NIS 150 million.

In addition, the ministry's base budget and activities (without said national plans) will increase by about 10% in 2019 relative to the years 2017-2018 from 368 million shekels to NIS 400 million.