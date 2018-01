21:21 Reported News Briefs Tevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18 Tevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18 Rabbis urge High Court to reject Reform demands on Western Wall Read more Senior Religious Zionist rabbis call on the Supreme Court to reject a Reform petition to alter the status quo at the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs