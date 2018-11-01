PA cabinet chief: We will not give up Jerusalem

Palestinian Authority cabinet chief Rami Hamdallah has rejected any possibility of political flexibility on the essential issues of settling the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Meeting Dutch Foreign Minister Halbe Zijlstram in Ramallah, Hamdallah said that the city of "Al-Quds" (an Arabic name for Jerusalem reflecting the Hebrew word for "holy" - ed.) and the return of Arabs who left when the modern state of Israel was founded were "red lines" and that the PA would not agree to concessions.

Hamdallah warned that United States recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the signaling of the possibility of halting financial aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency escalate the security situation in "Palestine" and in the region as a whole. He used the meeting to call on the international community, particularly the European Union, to take practical steps towards recognition of an dependent state of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital and to salvage the two-state solution in view of what he called Israel's settlement policy, which seeks to undermine the foundations of the peace process .