UK parliament c'tee mulls probe of PA payment to terrorists

Chairman Stephen Twigg of the House of Commons International Development Committee has confirmed that he intends to talk to other members of parliament about a probe of Palestinian Authority payments to terrorists with MPs after he receiving a letter from British woman Kay Wilson, who was butchered and left for dead by PA terrorists who killed her American friend Kristine Luken in 2010, according to the Daily Express. Twigg told the Express: “I received Kay Wilson's letter and I take its contents very seriously," adding, “However we do have other opportunities to raise issues with Department for International Development (Dfid) ministers and I will discuss with other committee members how best to do so in this case.”

Noting actions by the committee and Dfid on other issues, Wilson said in her letter, “However, despite the fact that your committee possesses wide-ranging powers to examine DFID’s work you have chosen to ignore the Palestinian Authority’s funding and incitement of terrorism.” She also asked for a British version of the USA’s Taylor Force Act which blocks payments to the PA unless it can certify it is taking steps to end acts of violence against U.S. and Israeli citizens, condemning attacks and has terminated payments to terrorists