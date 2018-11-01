12:58
News Briefs

  Tevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18

Ashkelon: Worker badly injured by heavy object

A 30-year-old worker was badly injured Thursday morning after a heavy object fell on him at a factory in the South Ashkelon industrial zone.

MDA paramedics treated the injured man and transferred him to the Barzilai hospital nearby.

