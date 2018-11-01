A 30-year-old worker was badly injured Thursday morning after a heavy object fell on him at a factory in the South Ashkelon industrial zone.
MDA paramedics treated the injured man and transferred him to the Barzilai hospital nearby.
Tevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18
Ashkelon: Worker badly injured by heavy object
