Terror victim's widow:We want to feel proud living here

Yael Shevach, the widow of murdered terror victim Raziel Shevach HyD(May G-d avenge his blood) spoke of her husband and said that "his entire goal was to do good acts and to leave calm and joy, kindness and sweetness."

Shevach called on the public to come and identify with Havat Gilad residents at the place where Raziel lived and acted and called on the prime minister to regulate Havat Gilad immediately, stating that "we want to live here as proud Jews, to feel proud that we live here and not feel like trespassers on our land."