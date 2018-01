12:35 Reported News Briefs Tevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18 Tevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18 Labor party leader: Why be divisive? Labor party leader Avi Gabbay criticized the recent laws approved by the coalition. Gabbay wrote on his Twitter account that "Deri doesn't intend to enforce, Bibi says that the Recommendations Law doesn't affect him, Liberman says there won't be a death penalty. So why are you being divisive?" ► ◄ Last Briefs