12:31 Reported News Briefs Tevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18 Tevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18 Kahlon and Liberman agree to old age pensions increase The implementation of the coalition agreement with Yisrael Beytenu will be advanced and an addition 600 million NIS will be added to old age pensions already in 2018, according to an agreement between Moshe Kahlon and Avigdor Liberman. ► ◄ Last Briefs