12:05 Reported News Briefs Tevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18 Tevet 24, 5778 , 11/01/18 Man stabbed, lightly injured at Ashkelon factory Two masked men stabbed a man at an Ashkelon factory Thursday. The man was lightly injured. Police arrived at the scene and opened an investigation into the incident.