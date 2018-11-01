Netanyahu to meet US president Trump in March

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said Thursday that he is due to meet with US president Donald Trump in March.
Netanyahu also stated at the Globes conference that he would be conducting a prior meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin.
