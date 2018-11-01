50-yr-old suspect arrested for swindling taxi drivers

Police will ask Thursday to extend the remand of a 50-year-old southern resident who was arrested on suspicion of having stolen and defrauded thousands of shekels from taxi drivers around the country.

The suspect would summon taxis and during the trips would present himself as a successful businessman and persuade drivers to transfer to him thousands of shekels for various business initiatives.

After a number of minutes, the suspect would 'disappear' with the drivers money without fulfilling his part of the deal and without them being able to contact him.