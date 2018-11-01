Akunis threatens to vote against budget

Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akonis(Likud) said that he would vote against the budget if the Treasury cuts the budget for science and for social initiatives which enable Israeli citizens to access science and technology as well as research budgets which place the country at the forefront of scientific publications.

Akonis said that "the budget suggested by the Treasury for the Science and Technology ministry harms the basic infrastructure for creating a new generation which will continue Israel's leading role. It is unacceptable and if there will not be significant changes to the budget I will vote against it in the government."