Shas leader and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri rejected in a Yediot Aharonot interview the claims against the Supermarket Law and stated that the law was not religious coercion. Deri said that he could not and would not enforce the law as he has no authority in individual cities.

Deri claimed that those who attacked him over the law "do not understand the law and are just setting upon me." He also claimed that he would have risen from mourning in order to vote for the law.