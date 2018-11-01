Maalot massacre survivor dies

Haim Asulin of Tzfat, the most severely wounded person in the Maalot school massacre in 1974, died Wednesday at the age of 60 after suffering from a terminal illness, according to a Yediot Aharonot report.

Asulin managed to escape from the school but decided to return because his brother was among the pupils trapped in the school. He was caught in crossfire and critically injured. Originally he was left for dead but a member of the medical team discovered that he still had a pulse and his life was saved, although he lost an arm.

Asulin recovered, became a policeman and left a wife and 3 children.