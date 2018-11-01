Weather: Temperatures rise, higher than seasonal

The weather will be partly cloudy to clear with high clouds. There will be a rise in temperatures Thursday and they will be higher than seasonal. Haze is possible in the morning in northern and central mountainous regions.

Friday will be partly cloudy to clear with a drop in temperatures.

Shabbat will be sunny with a rise in temperatures which will be higher than seasonal. Rain will begin to fall at night in the northern regions which will gradually spread to the center of the country.

Sunday will be partly cloudy to cloudy with a drop in temperatures. Rain will fall intermittently in the north and central regions accompanied by local thunder storms. High winds are expected as well as possible haze in southern regions.