Trump: We could re-enter Paris agreement

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday the United States could “conceivably” re-enter the Paris climate agreement, which he pulled out of in June.

“The EPA and commissioners are very powerful in the sense that they want to have clean water, clean air, but we also want businesses that can compete,” Trump said. “And the Paris accord really would have taken away our competitive edge. And we are not going to let this happen. I’m not going to let that happen.”

"As usual, they made a bad deal. So we can conceivably go back in. But I say this, we are very strong on the environment. I feel very strongly about the environment," he added.