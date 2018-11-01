Photo: Hotovely pays condolence visit to Shevach family

Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely on Wednesday evening paid a condolence visit to the family of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, who was murdered in the terror attack near Havat Gilad on Tuesday.

The Deputy Minister said, "Rabbi Shevach is a huge loss to the Jewish people, a man who was all about giving, from saving lives in Magen David Adom to his personal concern for every baby who underwent circumcision."

Hotovely told his widow, Yael Shevach, "The government of Israel needs to register Havat Gilad, to ensure that this community, which was established in 2002 on land owned by Moshe Zar, will be recognized as an official community that will flourish. I pray that the cemetery that you established today in honor of Rabbi Shevach will not be filled. You are a young community with young residents who must be filled with children's homes and with life."