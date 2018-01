21:47 Reported News Briefs Tevet 23, 5778 , 10/01/18 Tevet 23, 5778 , 10/01/18 MK Oren: End PA payments to terrorists MK Michael Oren (Kulanu) called for Israel to force the Palestinian Authority to end their policy of lavishing salaries on jailed terrorists. "In the past, we have won opposition from the Americans to deduct a sum of money from the money that the Israeli government transfers to the Palestinian Authority. I believe that now that Trump is in power he will support this, " said Oren.

