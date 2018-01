21:39 Reported News Briefs Tevet 23, 5778 , 10/01/18 Tevet 23, 5778 , 10/01/18 Trump envoy: 'Hamas and Fatah glorify murder' President Donald Trump’s chief negotiator Jason Greenblatt condemned Tuesday's murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach and blamed the Fatah and Hamas terror groups for his death. "Rabbi Shevach, father of 6 young children. Hamas and Fatah glorify his murder. This violence & horrific glorification will only incite more attacks and rob Palestinians of the chance for peace. I pray for the Shevach family" tweeted Greenblatt. ► ◄ Last Briefs