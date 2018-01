21:32 Reported News Briefs Tevet 23, 5778 , 10/01/18 Tevet 23, 5778 , 10/01/18 Former General: 'Israel must exact a price from the PA over terror sponsorship' General (res.) Amiram Levin urged Israel to publish the Palestinian Authority (PA) over their policy of paying salaries to jailed terrorists. `"Terror must be met with terror. If the PA doesn't want to stop paying terrorists-we'll force them to," said Levin. ► ◄ Last Briefs