News Briefs

  Tevet 23, 5778 , 10/01/18

Over 100 artists sign letter backing Lorde for boycotting Israel

Over 100 artists signed a petition backing the singer Lorde for boycotting Israel. The letter was a response to ads taken out by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, who alleged that the pop star was a "bigot" for refusing to perform in Israel.

