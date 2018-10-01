Over 100 artists signed a petition backing the singer Lorde for boycotting Israel. The letter was a response to ads taken out by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach, who alleged that the pop star was a "bigot" for refusing to perform in Israel.
News Briefs, 10/01/18
Over 100 artists sign letter backing Lorde for boycotting Israel
