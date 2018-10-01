21:08 Reported News Briefs Tevet 23, 5778 , 10/01/18 Tevet 23, 5778 , 10/01/18 Missing Jewish college student found dead Blaze Bernstein, the 19-year old Jewish college student gone missing, has been found dead at Borrego Park in Foothill Ranch in California. Police say they think his death is a homicide and will perform an autopsy. ► ◄ Last Briefs