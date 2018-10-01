A man was crushed to death on Tuesday evening when a large marble platter fell on him at a construction site in Tel Aviv.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating the incident.
|
00:43
Reported
News BriefsTevet 23, 5778 , 10/01/18
Man crushed to death at construction site in Tel Aviv
A man was crushed to death on Tuesday evening when a large marble platter fell on him at a construction site in Tel Aviv.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are investigating the incident.
Last Briefs