American Friends of Magen David Adom responded to the terrorist attack near Havat Gilad on Tuesday evening.

“Raziel Shevach, a Magen David Adom volunteer first-responder and senior EMT who was recently honored for his lifesaving response to a terror attack, was himself killed in a drive-by terrorist shooting just outside Havat Gilad, where he lived in Samaria.”

“Raziel was driving in his car when it was riddled with more than 20 bullets fired from a passing vehicle, at least three of which struck him. The 32-year-old father of six was able to call Magen David Adom for medical assistance, but had already lost consciousness when MDA and IDF medics arrived just minutes later. He was pronounced dead on arrival at Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba.”

“We talk about how our medics risk their lives to save the lives of others. That's especially true in parts of Israel where just leaving your community can be an act of faith. Our hearts go out to Raziel's wife and children — and to our colleagues in Israel for whom this is a personal and devastating loss. May his memory be a blessing.”