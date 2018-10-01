IDF to place checkpoints at entrances to Shechem

The head of the IDF Central Command, Major General Roni Numa, conducted an assessment of the situation on Tuesday evening following the attack near Havat Gilad in Samaria, with the participation of the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Brigadier General Eran Niv, and the Commander of the Samaria Regional Division, Col. Gilad Amit.

During the assessment, it was decided on a series of steps to locate the terrorists who carried out the attack, including a full check of the entrances and exits to the city of Shechem (Nablus) and the deployment of many forces and roadblocks in the area. Additional forces have been sent to the area.