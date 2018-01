23:13 Reported News Briefs Tevet 22, 5778 , 09/01/18 Tevet 22, 5778 , 09/01/18 Netanyahu: We will bring the terrorist to justice Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded on Tuesday evening to the terrorist attack near Havat Gilad in Samaria. "I express my deep sorrow and send condolences to the family of Raziel Shevach, who was murdered tonight by a lowly terrorist. The security forces will do everything possible to find the abominable murderer and the State of Israel will bring him to justice," said Netanyahu. ► ◄ Last Briefs