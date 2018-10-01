Uri Ariel: Expel terrorist's family, create deterrent

Agriculture Minister Uri Ariel (Jewish Home) said in the wake of Tuesday's terror attack that "I condemn the awful attack in which Rabbi Raziel Shevach of Ramot Gilad, an MDA paramedic who devoted his life to others, was murdered.

"Raising security is a goal which we cannot compromise on and its time to fulfill the promises and provide security for Judean and Samarian residents. Every day without security for residents is significant and this is the proof for this," Ariel said, adding that "we must act to expel the murderer's family in order to created a deterrent."