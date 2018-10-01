MK German: Cursed is the bloodthirsty terrorist

MK Yael German (Yesh Atid) referred to the murder of Rabbi Raziel Shevach at Havat Gilad, sending condolences to his family.

German added that "it is chilling to think that he managed to call his wife and tell her 'call an ambulance' moments after he was shot. It is unfathomable in what situation we are living. In days of difficult battles in the Knesset, life once again reminds us to stand together and deal with what is truly important. Cursed is the bloodthirsty terrorist. Raziel was so young, just 25. May his soul live on forever."