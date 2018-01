22:47 Reported News Briefs Tevet 22, 5778 , 09/01/18 Tevet 22, 5778 , 09/01/18 Livni: Join in all of Israel's pain at Raziel's murder Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) referred to Tuesday's lethal terror attack: I am pained with all of Israel at the murder of Raziel Shevach in a terror attack. I embrace the family and encourage the security forces to perform every act necessary against terror. ► ◄ Last Briefs