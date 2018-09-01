Rivlin: Israel will not let terror raise its head

President Reuven Rivlin responded to the shooting attack near Havat Gilad in which a 35-year-old father of 5 was murdered.

"I was very upset to hear about the death of the wounded man in the shooting attack at Havat Gilad junction. The state of Israel will not let terror raise its head and I am certain that the security forces will bring those responsible to justice. Our hearts,prayers and thoughts are with the grieving family, may G-d comfort you among other mourners of Zion and Jerusalem and may you know no more sorrow."