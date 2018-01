21:42 Reported News Briefs Tevet 22, 5778 , 09/01/18 Tevet 22, 5778 , 09/01/18 Wife of injured man: He called and said: 'They shot me' The wife of the shooting victim near Havat Gilad told the Ynet site that "he called me and said: 'They shot me, get an ambulance.' I'm still shocked at the ease with which they shoot us. We're on the way to the hospital, we don't know the situation. Please pray for his recovery." ► ◄ Last Briefs