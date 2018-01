MK Betzalel Smotrich (Jewish Home) responded to the terror attack in Samaria.

"Jewish blood is not cheap! A few cars ahead of me, a terrible attack with harsh consequences. We stopped to provide first aid and now I'm on my way home. This is an unthinkable situation of beasts who are trying to sow destruction.

"Defense Minister, this must stop! Direct security forces to act sharply, make it clear to the Palestinians that they will pay a heavy price for their terror."